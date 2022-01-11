SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $353.75 Average PT from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

SEDG traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.09. The stock had a trading volume of 773,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

