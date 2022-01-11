SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.48.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.20. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

