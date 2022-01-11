SomaLogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,793% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

SLGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $203,000.

SLGC stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

