Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $69.99 on Friday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

