South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,996 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 66.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

