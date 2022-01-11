South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.44 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,470 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of MEDNAX worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,654 shares of company stock worth $5,694,308. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

