South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.42% of eHealth worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

