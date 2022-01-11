South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

FSLR opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

