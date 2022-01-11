South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 78,310 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 209.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $236,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

PK stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.