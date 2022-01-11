South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

