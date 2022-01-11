South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 8,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 94,846 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

