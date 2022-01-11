SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12.

