SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Holdings Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.