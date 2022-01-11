Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.