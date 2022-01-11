SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings per share of $5.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

