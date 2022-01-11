SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.22. 28,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

