SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

