Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,965,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

