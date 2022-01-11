STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

