STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

