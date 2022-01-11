Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 578.43 ($7.85).

STAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.42) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 490.10 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($7.24).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

