Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 578.43 ($7.85).

STAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.42) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 490.10 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($7.24).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

