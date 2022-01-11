State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Plug Power worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

