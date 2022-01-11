State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

