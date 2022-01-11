State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

