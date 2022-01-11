State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,318 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

