State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,065 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

AAP opened at $234.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

