State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,182 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $67,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.