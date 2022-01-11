Stealth Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,271.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011025 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

