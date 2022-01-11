Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $377.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00172342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00209425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00042481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.96 or 0.07524814 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,346 coins and its circulating supply is 24,752,035,549 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

