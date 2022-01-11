Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.
In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.