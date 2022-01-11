Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.