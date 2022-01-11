Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
