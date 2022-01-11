Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

