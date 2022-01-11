Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 345,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average daily volume of 43,675 call options.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.