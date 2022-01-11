Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading Down 4.7%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 2,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $538.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497,973 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

