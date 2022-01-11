Storj Hits Market Cap of $560.72 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Storj has a market cap of $560.72 million and approximately $44.52 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,509,679 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

