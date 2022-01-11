Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $109.86 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $35.61 or 0.00083522 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,966 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

