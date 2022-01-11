Strike (STRK) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $109.86 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $35.61 or 0.00083522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,966 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

