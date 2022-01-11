Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.95). Approximately 3,862,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 1,255,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.96).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.96) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £877.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

