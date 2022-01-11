Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,084 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

NYSE:SUI opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.