Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

