Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

