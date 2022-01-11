Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 127,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

