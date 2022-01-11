SVB Leerink Comments on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,682. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

