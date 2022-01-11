SVB Leerink Lowers PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target to $70.00

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2026 earnings at ($8.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.