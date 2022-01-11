Swiss National Bank Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.