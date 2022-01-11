Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

