Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 240.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 90,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

