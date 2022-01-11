Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.74 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.