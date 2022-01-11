Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.