Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,795,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,495,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

