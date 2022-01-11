Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €146.00 ($165.91) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.77 ($139.51).

Symrise stock opened at €120.65 ($137.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €126.86 and a 200-day moving average of €122.13. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

